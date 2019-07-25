Friend demands justice for mom denied bond after her baby killed during fight

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old baby during an altercation with another woman was denied bond.

WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

Moultrie Police Lt. Freddie Williams says Harrison got into a fight Friday with a woman at a beauty supply store and dropped the baby onto the pavement.

The baby was taken to the hospital Saturday with a head injury where he later died.

Harrison told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark’s arms.

Clark corroborated the story. She’s charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Clark says the death of the baby is not Harrison’s fault and is calling for her to be released from jail.

“She strong though, she real strong. Karen real strong,” Clark said.

Emotions take over Clark as she tries to process a situation that ended with her close friend in jail and a 3-month-old dead.

Clark says there’s more to the story.

“People on the outside looking in, they don’t even know the story, you feel me? I feel like, yeah, free Karen, all the way,” Clark said.

Clark says she’s demanding justice for Harrison.

“If y’all know Karen, y’all know she takes care of her kids, y’all know how she feel about her kids, y’all know what she’ll do for her kids, y’all know that girl is not no bad person,” Clark said.

The other woman involved in the fight hasn’t been charged.

Williams says more arrests are possible.

District Attorney Brad Shealy explained to the media why the other woman involved in the fight was not charged and why the mother of the baby was charged with felony murder.

“Preliminary information indicates that the baby died as a result of medical attention not being sought. and based upon that, the warrant was issued for felony murder,” Shealy said.

He added: “No charges issued at this time, doesn’t mean some couldn’t come out in the future, based upon the evidence.”