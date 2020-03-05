Friday on NBC4 ‘Dateline: The Perfect Guy’

(NBC) — Using fake identities and traveling throughout the country, fugitive Derek Alldred stole millions of dollars by conning numerous women and businesses over 25 years. Friday on “Dateline,” Andrea Canning reports on how one of Alldred’s former “girlfriends” brought together a group of his victims to make him face justice.

It all came down to one moment. Finally, fugitive Derek Alldred was in law enforcement’s sights.

“We had officers and agents in vehicles, exit points, entry points to make sure he doesn’t escape,” explained NCIS Special Agent Mike Elkheir. “He was going from state to state. And he wasn’t being held accountable.”

Alldred was good, really good at getting women to believe he was someone else, then stealing their money. He just didn’t count on Cindi Pardini — and her personal mission to bring him to justice.

“You have no idea. I’m not gonna stop,” said Pardini.

In his first interview, convicted con man Derek Alldred speaks out only on “Dateline.”

