French President announces second lockdown amid coronavirus surge

FRANCE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.
With over 520 deaths recorded Tuesday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight COVID-19.
“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address Wednesday.
The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.