French President announces second lockdown amid coronavirus surge

French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a meeting with the medical staff of the Rene Dubos hospital center, in Pontoise, outside Paris, Friday Oct. 23, 2020. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, saying “the second wave is here.” The curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris and its suburbs, is being extended to 38 more regions and Polynesia, (Photo by Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

FRANCE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

With over 520 deaths recorded Tuesday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight COVID-19.

“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address Wednesday.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.