French President announces second lockdown amid coronavirus surge

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a meeting with the medical staff of the Rene Dubos hospital center, in Pontoise, outside Paris, Friday Oct. 23, 2020. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, saying “the second wave is here.” The curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris and its suburbs, is being extended to 38 more regions and Polynesia, (Photo by Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

FRANCE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

With over 520 deaths recorded Tuesday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight COVID-19.

“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address Wednesday.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools