(WCMH)– One runs on jet fuel; the other is jet fuel. Delta and Starbucks have joined forces to link their rewards programs allowing members to earn more miles and stars on their in-app purchases.

Starbucks Rewards members were alerted to the collaboration Wednesday via email that boasted: “Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles are coming together to bring you closer to the experiences you love.”

The email promised three benefits for linking accounts:

150 Starbucks stars + 500 Delta miles if customers link before the end of the year

Double Stars on Delta travel days

1 mile per $1 spent at Starbucks

This is not Delta’s first linking collaboration. Lyft rideshare members who link their accounts can also earn one mile for every $1 spent on rides.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the collaboration.