Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says four officers are injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say the shooting unfolded as officers responded to a robbery near Mountain and Juan Tabo.

Two suspects are in custody related to the incident. The first suspect was wounded and taken into custody shortly after the shooting unfolded. At 12:34 p.m., APD announced via Twitter a second suspect was taken into custody. It’s unclear where they found the second suspect.

At this time, police believe there are no other outstanding offenders. Several others were detained in the process of the investigation, as officers spent much of the morning searching for the second. It’s unclear how many people in all were detained.

During a news briefing, APD said one officer is in critical condition after being shot in the base of the neck above their bulletproof vest. A second officer was shot in the arm and a third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest, both are expected to be okay. The fourth officer was injured with either shrapnel or glass in the eye.

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

“Officers who were injured, their families have been notified and they have family members with them,” said APD Chief Harold Medina during a Thursday morning news briefing. “We want to assure all of the other families of officers who are on scene and haven’t been able to reach out to their families, assure them that the officer who was injured, their families have been contacted.”

Much of the area is closed off by crime scene tape as investigators are still processing the scene as of Thursday night. Within minutes after the shooting, Medina said Rio Rancho Police offered assistance. Shortly after, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police and representatives of the FBI and Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office also began to assist APD, according to Medina.

“A lot of times there is information that passersby may have had, other people in local businesses may have video, and so I know there are going to officers canvassing this area, but if you saw anything, if you were in the area of the crime, please report that to 242-COPS,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez. “It’s incredibly important that we get that information to these investigators as quickly as possible, that’s what’s going to enable these individuals to be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Anyone with photos or video evidence in the investigation can be made anonymous tips through this portal.

Several APS schools including Kennedy Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Chelwood Elementary School, Tomasita Elementary School, McCollum Elementary School and Manzano High School were ordered to shelter in place after the shooting. At 12:27 p.m., shelter in place orders were lifted at those schools.

APD expects the shooting investigation will have an impact on calls for service over the next “24 to 48 hours.” Chief Medina said Thursday State Police or other agencies may be responding to citizens’ needs, saying the department is going to be “short resources.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that the fatal crash on I-40 in the east mountains involved a person of interest in the case. They say the person was fleeing from police when the crash happened. It is unclear how they were connected to the shooting. Chief Medina says one of the suspects may have a criminal history outside the state but did not go into detail.

@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning. This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 19, 2021