(KRIS/NBC News) At least four people are missing after a massive fire in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The incident happened just after 8:05 a.m. along the city’s refinery row.

Firefighters said the fire ignited at barge then spread from the pipeline to the grain elevator.

Several people were injured in the explosion, and ended up in the water.

Two victims victims are being flown to Brooke Army Medical Center burn units in San Antonio.

