Four Ann Arbor dispensaries to start recreational marijuana sales Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/CNN) — Dispensaries in Michigan will soon make their first legal recreational marijuana sale.

Starting Sunday, you can legally buy recreational marijuana, but the dispensaries that sell it are still few and far between. Six dispensaries are licensed to begin sales. Four of them are in Ann Arbor, WXYZ reported.

Those dispensaries are:

Greenstone

338 S. Ashley Street

Ann Arbor MI 48104

338 S. Ashley Street Ann Arbor MI 48104 Arbors Wellness

321 E. Liberty Street

Ann Arbor MI 48104

321 E. Liberty Street Ann Arbor MI 48104 Exclusive Provisioning Centers

3820 Varsity Drive

Ann Arbor MI 48108

3820 Varsity Drive Ann Arbor MI 48108 Green Peak Innovations/Skymint

1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Michigan Supply and Provisions

1096 E. Main St Suite A

Morenci, MI 49256

1096 E. Main St Suite A Morenci, MI 49256 Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.

600 West 7th Street

Evart, MI 49631

“There’s a very good chance there’s going to be a line out the door,” said Al Moroz, manager of Arbors Wellness. “We were the first shop to get a medical license and now were one of the first to get a recreational license. So were getting a lot of interest.”

Moroz says he has doubled his staff in preparation for the influx of new customers.

It was only a year ago that Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational use. With the recreational market opening sooner than the state had originally planned, it’s allowing licensed retailers to move half of their medical product that’s been held in inventory for at least 30 days over to the recreational side.

State licensing officials expect nearly a dozen more recreational businesses to be licensed by January.

“I think overall its definitely going to be a good thing for everyone involved just because there will be more product, prices will come down on med stuff and rec stuff,” said medical marijuana patient Nick Lemaster.

While Sunday is an important milestone in the recreational market, growing and harvesting product does take time, so it’s not expected to be available on a widespread basis until March or April.