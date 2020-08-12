Four acts compete in ‘World of Dance’ finale tonight for $1M grand prize

(NBC) — “World of Dance” will crown a new champion tonight.

The show was recorded back in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold of the country, forcing the dancer to compete without an audience, aside from the judges.

Four sets of dancers ( Jefferson Y Adrianita, Geometrie Variable, Oxygen and MDC 3) will compete, vying for the million dollar prize in a line of work that is notoriously does not pay very well.

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi-Finals” Episode 411 — Pictured: MDC3 — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi-Finals” Episode 411 — Pictured: Oxygen — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi-Finals” Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi-Finals” Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Scott Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi Finals” Episode 410 — Pictured: Geometrie Variable — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WORLD OF DANCE — “Semi Finals” Episode 410 — Pictured: Jefferson Y Adrianita — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“They know it from the top. This is not a job that’s going to make me a lot of money. But I get to do what I love and that’s why I’m doing it,” says ‘World of Dance’ judge Ne-Yo. “To be able to handle a person with that kind of passion inside them a million dollar check, you almost feel like you won the money yourself.”

Watch “World of Dance” tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m.

About ‘World of Dance’

NBC’s hit dance competition series “World of Dance” is back for its fourth season with exciting new format changes and surprises. The judging panel is once again led by extraordinary dance superstars — Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO. Scott Evans returns as host.

The series gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents for the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

“I’m so excited ’World of Dance’ is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer. “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”