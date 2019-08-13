Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf ‘swatted’ during livestream

JULY 28: Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WCMH) — The teen who recently won $3 million after winning the first-ever Fortnite World Cup had a livestream interrupted by a SWAT team over the weekend.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the Pottstown, Pennsylvania home of 16-year-old Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

In the middle of a game, Giersdorf suddenly left his keyboard.

“Did he just leave mid-game?” another person in the stream said.

Giersdorf was heard speaking with his father off camera, saying “I’ve been swatted.”

He eventually came back and explained what happened.

“Dude, they came in with guns, bro. They literally pulled up,” Giersdorf said. “The internet is f—— crazy.”

According to the Upper Pottsgrove police Department, officers were dispatched to the home to a report of a shooting. The caller told dispatchers that he had shot his father and had his mother tied up in the garage.

Officers said they went to the home and placed a call inside. The homeowner said he would come outside and speak with police. After determining nobody was harmed, police left without further incident.

Press ReleaseOn Saturday August 10, 2018 at 23:08 hours, Montgomery County Radio dispatched a call to Upper Pottsgrove… Posted by Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Police told ESPN that it appears the call originated in Europe.