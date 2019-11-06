Fortnite superstar banned for life after posting cheating video

(WCMH) — The creators of Fortnite banned YouTuber FaZe Jarvis for life following the posting of cheating videos.

Jarvis Kaye posted a video to YouTube on November 3, revealing that Fortnite publisher Epic Games issued a lifetime ban. The ban came after he uploaded videos showing him using ‘aimbot’ hacks, in violation of game rules.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the apology video has more than 7 million views.

“It’s obvious that I made a massive mistake. And, of course, I would never think about doing anything like this again,” Jarvis says in the video. “You know, when I was making those videos, I never thought about the consequences that could happen from me making those videos. I just thought about entertaining you guys.”

Epic Games told The Sun, “We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software. When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly.”

The 17-year-old has earned more than $2.5 million from from Fortnite.