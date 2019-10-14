Fortnite streams a black hole for hours, and the internet loses it

Fortnite, one of the most widely played video games, ends Season 10 with a rocket blowing up the landscape and dragging all the players into a black hole, leaving nothing but a mostly dark screen and a spinning black hole for hours.

Players logged in to take part in an event called “The End” as the game get ready to launch its next iteration with Season 11.

But a most unexpected thing happened.

Around 2 p.m. Eastern time, a rocket on the island where Fortnite takes place blew up the landscape in the game and dragged all the players into a black hole.

It left nothing but a mostly dark screen, a spinning black hole, and no way for users to play for hours.

Four hours after the game had gone down, about 50,000 people were still actively watching the game’s livestream of the black hole on YouTube.

Another 100,000 people were watching on Twitch.

An e-sports and gaming consultant estimated that millions of gamers in total tuned in for the cataclysmic event.

It’s not clear how long the outage will last.

Epic Games, which makes Fortnite, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.