Former President Obama: Women are better at leading

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama said on Monday that women are “indisputably” better at leading, according to BBC News.

An Obama advisor confirmed the report to CNN.

The former commander in chief made the comments while speaking at the Singapore Expo.

He added that there would be “significant improvement across the board” if countries were led by women.

Obama also made clear that he has no plans of taking another leadership role in politics.

However, in August he did start a new initiative aimed at voting reform and fighting gerrymandering.