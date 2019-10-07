Former President Carter “just fine” after falling at home Sunday

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions submitted by students during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. A spokeswoman for Carter said the former president fell at his home but “feels fine.” Deanna Congileo said in an email that Carter fell Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home in Plains, Ga., and needed stitches above his brow. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

PLAINS, Georgia (CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter received stitches Sunday after a fall at his home in Plains, Ga.

According to the Carter Center, Carter is doing just fine after the incident.

Carter, who turned 95 Tuesday, is the oldest living former U.S. President.

The fall will not stop Carter from attending a planned event in Tennessee related to his work with Habitat for Humanity.

The organization previously said Carter is expected to help build 21 new homes in Nashville in an event that runs from Sunday through Friday.

Carter resumed his work with the organization after hip surgery in May, which was the result of another fall at his home.