Former President Barack Obama to Michelle on 27th anniversary: ‘It’s getting better all the time’

(WCMH) — Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary today.

The couple posted messages to each other on social media to celebrate the day.

The former FLOTUS said she is “still feeling the magic” after 27 years of marriage.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack,” Michelle Obama tweeted.

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

The 44th president and commander in chief quoted a Beatles song, saying: “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”