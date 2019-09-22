Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown takes shot at Kraft, says he’s done with NFL

Former New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown in Twitter rant said he is finished with the NFL and took shots at multiple people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In a Twitter rant on the morning his most recent team was getting ready to play without him, Brown said: “Will not be playing in the @ NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @ NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !,” Brown said in a tweet early Sunday.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.

Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations.

The Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The statement attributed to “a Patriots spokesperson” said, in its entirety: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown went on to take shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Kraft and longtime Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

Kraft, the billionaire owner of the Patriots, was charged with soliciting a prostitute in February after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor in Florida

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown tweeted.

Brown also took shots at former NFL player and current Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams.

The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

