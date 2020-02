(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Forever 21 might not live up to its name.

The clothing retailer is selling off its assets after declaring bankruptcy.

A Sunday court filing says a consortium is buying the retailer for $81 million.

The buyer is made up of two mall operators and a brand management firm.

Forever 21 sells “fast fashion” to mall shoppers.

It lets girls and women on a budget keep up with trends.

The stores have been struggling to compete with online retailers in recent years.