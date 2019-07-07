Ford to sell $1.2 million supercar that won’t be street-legal

Ford is selling a $1.2 million supercar.

But the company is only selling 45 of the new Ford GT Mk II that won’t be legal to drive on public roads.

The 700 horsepower car is only intended for track use only. It is not certified or designed to comply with regulations of any racing series, which will allow engineers to maximize the car’s performance potential.

The car comes equipped with two racing seats, a roll cage and a performance computer.

There’s also a new charge air cooler with a water sprayer used to keep engine temperatures in check.

Since weight savings were a priority, the passenger seat is optional.

The new model is available for order immediately if you’re willing to drop more than a million on a car you can only driver at a race track.