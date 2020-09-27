For first time, all-woman crew mans shift at Palm Beach firehouse

PALM BEACH, Florida (NBC NEWSCHANNEL) – It was a day for the history books at the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 65.

For the first time, it was manned by a shift made up of all women.

“On that day at station 65, from the top down, captain, driver, firefighter, the rescues lieutenant, every single person was female that day on that shift,” said station Deputy Chief James Ippolito.

The proof is in the pictures. Fire medic Kelsey Krzywada is the youngest woman in the photos. The women range in age from 20 to 50.

Krzywada said it didn’t take her long to find her calling.

“I was always interested in the medical field so medical field and something super active to help people, it seemed like a perfect fit,” she said.

She admits that in a male dominated field, the road wasn’t easy.

“Fire school was definitely really hard,” Krzywada said. “I’m always the smallest one — smallest height, smallest weight – it’s hard to keep up with the boys. I trained as hard as I could.”

Lucky for her, there were other women before her, like rescue Lt. Krystyna Krakowski, to help pave the way.

“We just thought women empowerment, girl power, how fun to have five women at the same station,” she said. “It was a great day.”

And also a sad one.

“It also happened on a day that Justice Ginsburg passed away as well,” Ippolito said.

As Ginsburg famously said, “Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

According to Krakowski, it’s already working for people like her daughter, a college student and member of the Palm Beach Ocean Rescue.

“Women can do the same thing men can do, you know,” Krakowski said. “We’re capable of anything.”

And now there are scores of others to carry on the legacy of equality.

“As the years go on and it becomes more prevalent, more girls are gonna see us and be motivated to go to fire school and EMT school and continue on through the EMS field,” Krzywada said.