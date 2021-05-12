Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner among 2021 Rock Hall inductees

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 inductees on Wednesday.
The performer inductees are the Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. This is the first time on the ballot for Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s and Jay-Z.
“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a news release. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland.”
This class includes three two-time inductees. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters was previously inducted with Nirvana, Carole King was inducted with Gerry Goffin and Tina Turner was inducted with Ike and Tina Turner.
Musicians must have their first album released 25 years ago to be eligible.
The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Clarence Avant. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will get the Early Influence Award.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.