Flu season getting an early start in most states

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — This year’s flu season is getting an early start, according to experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They said 30 states are already recording flu activity.

For this time of the year, that’s the highest number they’ve seen in decades.

In fact, in California, Louisiana, and Maryland, cases of flu are already widespread.

Seven other states are seeing regional cases of the virus.

Health officials said it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot now.

And so far, the vaccine appears to be a good match to fight the active strains making people sick.

