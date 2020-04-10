Florida woman charged with putting porn-stuffed Easter eggs in community’s mailboxes

(WESH/NBC News)  Florida deputies have arrested a woman accused of putting Easter eggs with explicit content in mailboxes.

On Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received calls from residents saying they had each received a suspicious package inside their mailbox.

According to officials, a plastic egg was found, containing “a cracker, drink mix and a pornographic image.”

Some callers also said when they looked inside their mailboxes, they found a plastic Easter egg with a cracker in the shape of a fish, one sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and a piece of paper crumpled up with a pornographic image on it.

