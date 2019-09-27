Florida woman busted for DUI while drinking White Claw: ‘They are only 5%’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman had to learn the hard way that there are, in fact, laws when you’re drinking Claws.

Denae Morrison, 32, was pulled over on U.S. 19 on Wednesday after other drivers reported seeing her drinking the popular hard seltzer White Claw.

Deputies said Morrison had been driving slowly and was swerving out of her lane.

The deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and noted that her appearance was unkempt.

“Her hair was in a nest, her skirt was sideways and her shoes were off,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Morrison reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, saying “If I do the breath test it is an automatic DUI.”

She admitted to having a drink at noon that day, and two White Claws as she drove home, but argued “they are only 5 percent [alcohol],” deputies said in the report.

Morrison was arrested for DUI and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was released the next morning.

LATEST STORIES: