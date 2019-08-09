Florida woman breaks into home, makes sandwich

Breaking into homes might cause some to work up an appetite.

It appears that may be the case for a 60-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, accused in the break-in.

Home cameras caught a woman making a bold break-in, but Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say she’s not your typical thief.

She made a ham sandwich on her way out.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked down the suspect on Wednesday.

Jonny Buchanan went before a judge in bond court on Thursday, accused of breaking into the home and helping herself to a snack.

The victim of the break-in didn’t want to show her face but showed one station a video of the bizarre burglary.

“I was surprised. I said what? She’s in my home!” the homeowner said.

The hunger heist happened on Gardenia Road and NW 18th Court in Fort Lauderdale around 10 a.m. last Thursday.

In the video, the intruder scurries around the apartment after getting in through the back door and going straight for the fridge.

Investigators say she threw the dog, Sky, a piece of raw chicken but the pup wasn’t pleased.

The burglar scrambled for a little before she took off.

The pork poacher was gone before the homeowner got home.

The judge said Buchanan will remain in a Broward jail until she posts bond.

She is facing charges for burglary and petty theft.