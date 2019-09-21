Florida teen survives after anchor is lodged in his head

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A 14-year-old in Florida whose friends are now calling him Anchor-man is not because he’s a Ron Burgundy fan it’s because he’s a bit of a miracle.

Caleb Bennett didn’t think he’d survive when an actual anchor lodged in his head.

The freak accident happened when the anchor fell from the boat and swung into Caleb’s head after its line pulled too tight while he was fishing with his brother and some friends at the time.

“As soon as I got my hands on it, I kind of felt what it was, and I realized it was in my head pretty far. I just stayed calm. I told my friend, ‘Hey, you need to call 911 or I’m going to die,’” Caleb recounted in a John Hopkins press release.

Doctors were a bit more hopeful, but even they feared Caleb may never speak or move his limbs again.

Just five days after the March accident however, Caleb was walking again.

Now, six months later, the only residual effect of the accident is minor seizures which he controls with medication.

His neurosurgeon calls the recovery “One in a million.”

