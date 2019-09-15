Florida teen arrested after viral music video threat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida (CNN) — A South Florida teen faces a felony charge after posting a music video on Instagram in which he appears to threaten several high schools in the area.

Those schools include Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others in a mass shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018.

He’ll keep shooting ’til the bullets are all gone, says the man in the song.

And as the song plays, students are seen on the social media site Tik-Toc using their hands to blast away at rival schools.

When the gunshot sound effect comes in on the track, the school’s name disappears from the screen.

“That’s just something that you don’t post about, make jokes about, nothin’ like that,” said one student.

The post led to jail for one Christopher Columbus High School student.

Austin Valdes, 16, was picked up by police after he was seen mock-firing at the names of schools like La Salle, Belen, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Other students across sections of Miami-Dade County made similar videos, but were not arrested. Miami cops picked up Valdes, who has also been suspended from school.

“Appalled by the images we saw,” said Orlando Valdes, Austin Valdes father. “Horrible, horrible representation of himself, his family, his community, his friends. Now he’ll be identified as a person that made a 10-second video with horrible ramifications.”

Austin Valdes now faces the felony charge of a written threat to kill or cause bodily injury.

“It really is disappointing how he elected to portray that school, a school that we hold very close to us,” Orlando Valdes said.

Orlando Valdes went on to say that he’s had several discussions with his son on the matter, emphasizing the severity of his actions.

Austin Valdes is set to appear in court in two weeks.