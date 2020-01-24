Florida restaurant offers dementia-friendly dining

(WESH/NBC News) An Orlando, Florida restaurant has introduced dementia-friendly dining.

The Meatball Stoppe’s owners, Isabella Morgia Di Vicari and her husband, Jeff, want to provide those living with dementia and their caregivers a place to dine out.

“I want them to know that we’ve walked in those shoes,” Isabella says.

For over a decade she watched her grandmother decline after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Morgia’s offer a special dining opportunity to those living with dementia every Thursday.

The staff is being given special training by experts from the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center.

Edith Gendron is teaching the servers what to expect and how to interact with someone with dementia.

She thinks having a local dining option will make a big difference for the families she works with.

“Isolation is a huge issue,” she explains. “Isolation of the person living with the illness as well as the care partner and this will off set that.”

“I want them to not have to worry about anything, I want them to come and relax,” Isabella says.

