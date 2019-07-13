Florida police looking for man who attacked hotel owner over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (CNN) — Surveillance video shows a Florida hotel owner being attacked by a man seeking a parking spot on Memorial Day, and police are still searching for the attacker.

“People park in our spaces even though they say, ‘tow away’ and everything else and they’ll park in our private property and go to the beach,” said Rudy, the owner of Shore View Condo Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The suspect was apparently one of those people, going so far as to attack Rudy because the man wanted to park wherever he wanted.

He allegedly even said so to Rudy.

“He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the ‘f’ he wants to,” Rudy said.

During Memorial Day weekend, Rudy said the man parked in a spot clearly marked as private.

“I asked him very kindly if he would move,” Rudy said.

That’s when the suspect said he wasn’t going anywhere.

“When I saw he was that hostile, I turned around and went to get my cell phone out of the office and to call the police,” Rudy said.

When Rudy went back outside, he said the man was smoking a joint and apparently exhibited a change of heart.

“He told me that because I was so nice to him, he would go ahead and leave,” Rudy said. “But after he finishes the joint. So I told him, ‘You can’t smoke because I got a hotel full of people and kids here. The smell is everywhere. You can’t. You can’t do that.'”

Still, Rudy said, it looked like the suspect was going to leave, but he didn’t.

“Before I know it, he came up behind me and he sucker-punched me,” he said.

The man continued to keep beating Rudy until the suspect’s female companion intervened.

The attack left Rudy badly bruised on his throat and neck, suffering blurred vision, and a possible concussion.

“It’s amazing how people can do that,” he said. “Plus I’m a senior citizen. Next month, I’m going to be 70 years old. So, you know, I can’t defend myself like I used to when I was in my 20s or 30s, but it’s just very sad. The world is getting very, very angry.”

Rudy said he will be OK.