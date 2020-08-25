Florida officer’s wife dies after being trapped in hot cruiser

MIAMI, FL (CNN Newsource) — Authorities say a Miami police officer’s wife died after getting trapped in the backseat of his cruiser for hours in the Florida heat.

According to the Miami Herald, Clara Paulino got into the backseat of the SUV, Friday, looking for something and was trapped inside the cruiser outside the couple’s home.

She was inside the vehicle for about four hours before her family found her.

The Herald reported a partition between the back seat and the front likely stopped her from being able to honk the horn, and she didn’t have her cell phone with her to call for help.

The heat index around that time on Friday climbed between 91 and 92 degrees.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the death.