Florida man’s mugshot goes viral following traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A traffic stop in Florida led to the arrest of three people for drug possession and Florida man’s mugshot going viral.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s office say three people were pulled over for an expired tag. Deputies say Ricky Deeley, 34 had a suspended driver’s license.

Upon further search of the vehicle, deputies located the passengers in the vehicle Logan Tindale,20, lied about his name and Katlyn Spruill, 20, was in possession of a bag containing 23 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, 20 Methylin pills, and a digital scale.

Logan Tindale and Katlyn Spruill Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

All three were taken to the Marion County Jail.