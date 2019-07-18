Florida man tosses 5-year-old son into ocean, yelling “Learn to swim!”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH/WCMH) — A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly throwing his son off a pier into the ocean and telling him to learn to swim.

Witnesses say John Bloodsworth left the child alone in the water as he repeatedly dove from a Daytona Beach pier.

“I said, ‘I can’t take this no more.’ So I went down to the pier, down to the shore and confronted him myself,” witness Mitch Brown, a former Georgia State Trooper, told NBC affiliate WESH. He said the child was struggling to swim in a deep part near the pier.

Brown said he was having dinner with his family on the Main Street Pier Monday night when he and his family noticed a child trying to bob above the waves on the side of the pier.

“The little kid was out here by himself. Completely by himself. There was nobody around him, no adults,” Brown said.

Brown said other people were watching as Bloodsworth would tumble from the pier, swim past his child, and throw him into the waves while yelling at him to learn to swim.

Brown confronted Bloodsworth and took him to a Daytona Beach police officer, who placed him under arrest.

According to WESH, the Volusia County Beach Safety Report states Bloodsworth claimed he was trying to teach the boy how to swim and the arresting officer said he was clearly intoxicated.

While he was in custody, Bloodsworth allegedly said he was “going to jail for being awesome.”

He now faces charges for child abuse and disorderly intoxication in public.

As of Tuesday night, Bloodsworth has been released from jail after posting bond.