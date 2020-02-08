1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gallia County Guernsey County Perry County Vinton County

Florida Man Finds Naked Intruder In Bed

U.S. & World

by: NBC news

Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH)  A Florida man is facing charges after he was caught bare naked in someone else’s bed.

Deputies said convicted felon John Lyles broke into a Naples home early Wednesday morning while victim Brandon Hall was getting something from his car.
 
“I walked in the house and I hear voices, you know, just thinking it’s the TV or something,” Hall said.
 
The sound was coming from Hall’s bedroom.

“When I opened my door my stuff is on the floor and there’s just a naked guy sitting on my bed. I mean there’s no other way to put it,” he said. 

Read more at WBBH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools