Florida man accused of shooting, killing his sex partner over explicit photos

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Lehigh Acres, Fla. (WBBH/NBC News) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute over explicit photos led to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.

Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter. Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn. The area was blocked off with crime tape for 12 hours as investigators sorted through the home collecting evidence.

The sheriff’s office confirms Paige and Brown had known each other for about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.

According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools