Florida man accused of shooting, killing his sex partner over explicit photos

Lehigh Acres, Fla. (WBBH/NBC News) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute over explicit photos led to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.

Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter. Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn. The area was blocked off with crime tape for 12 hours as investigators sorted through the home collecting evidence.

The sheriff’s office confirms Paige and Brown had known each other for about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.

According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.

CLICK HERE for more.