Florida jogger finds severed human head

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) — Florida police are investigating the discovery of a human head on a St. Petersburg sidewalk.

Police said a jogger called 911 Tuesday morning after finding the underneath an I-275 overpass.

Investigators have yet to identify the body or to provide any information that might identify the person. The race or gender of the person is still unknown according to investigators.

“I freaked out because I live over here. It freaked me out,” said Shirley Williams, whose apartment is about a block from the scene.

Williams left her home around the same time the jogger found the severed head.

“I went there this morning, to go to Wawa, and I didn’t even see it there. I mean, it happened. It was there ’cause I came back home and they blocked off everything. It happened just like that,” Williams said.

