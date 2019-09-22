Florida grandmother outraged after 6-year-old arrested for ‘tantrum’

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old granddaughter was arrested Thursday for throwing a tantrum.

Meralyn Kirkland said Kaia’s journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando Police Officers began at Lucious and Emma Nixon Elementary charter school.

“What do you mean she was arrested, he said ‘there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,’” Kirkland said.

“She is arrested and she has a charge, she is charged with battery.”

The disorienting chaos was too much for Kirkland to process.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition, she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

First-grader Kaia was handcuffed and carted off where Kirkland says she was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland fighting back tears said: “No six year old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is happy to be back home.