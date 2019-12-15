Florida driver arrested for DUI that killed 4 friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a crash that killed four young people more than a year ago.

It’s the first time their families have an answer as to what caused the accident.

What was supposed to be a fun night in 2018 quickly turned deadly. When five friends were riding in a Chevy Impala on US 129 and County Road 340 in Gilchrist County, Florida Highway Patrol say 20-year-old Blake Delapaz was driving drunk and speeding.

Troopers say when Delapaz went through the flashing red light and four-way stop at the intersection, an SUV hit the Impala.

Today, troopers arrested Delapaz for the deadly crash that killed his friends: 21-year-old Hayden Raulerson, 18-year-old Cameron Bell, 19-year-old Isabella Garcia and 20-year-old Alysia Littlejohn.

A crash report shows there were multiple witnesses, one being Howard Christie.

“Vehicle that was on 340 and through a stop sign at a flashing red light and was broadsided just beyond the fender by the Explorer. As it impacted it, it rolled down the hill,” Christie said.

He got out of his car and ran to help. He said most of the passengers appeared to be dead.

“I ran down the hill and ran upon one individual I could tell very quickly was deceased. As I went to the back of the vehicle, there was another gentleman, he’s also deceased,” he said.

Christie said the car landed on its roof.

For months, the families of Raulerson, Bell, Garcia and Littlejohn have been waiting for answers. Now, they know it was their children’s friend who caused the crash.

They are heartbroken and speechless.

Delapaz is being held on a $950,000 bond. He is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.