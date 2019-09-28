Florida builder makes new friend, seeks to aid Bahamas rebuilding effort

MARSH HARBOR, Bahamas (CNN) — Tony Misuraca is a builder.

He’s the chief of operations for Marate-based Universal Construction in Florida.

Misuraca wants to help rebuild the hurricane-ravaged islands of the Bahamas.

He said he was moved at first by what he saw on television.

“I mean, I started to make a list,” Misuraca said.

He came up with a plan to present to the Bahamian government.

“What could we do to make a difference, what do we do with debris, have to have proper equipment,” Misuraca said.

For more than two weeks, little has changed in Marsh Harbor. Homes leveled by the storm remain just as they were.

Personal items like clothes, furniture pushed by storm surge, haven’t been cleaned up or collected.

Misuraca went to Marsh Harbor to see for himself.

“I’m just wondering how many people are in there,” he said. “Where are these people?”

Willie Odeus is driving Misuraca through Marsh Harbor.

One of the missing is Odeus’ father, Francillion.

“He said he was going to try to leave,” Odeus said. “He’s been missing ever since.”

Odeus said nothing on or around his home’s foundation belongs to his father.

“There are an estimated 1,300 people still missing,” Odeus said. “Tony told members of his staff they may end up finding people, and many said they couldn’t handle that.”

But several companies, non-profits, and foreign governments including, reportedly, the Chinese, have expressed interest in helping the Bahamas rebuild, an undertaking that will likely cost billions of dollars.

“Even their own equipment here are filled with saltwater,” Misuraca said. “They may be running now, but for how long?”

“Where did all these containers come from? The government dock,” Odeus said while pointing out some of the debris. “They were thrown past the buildings and houses.”

Billions of pounds of debris will have to be ground into a mulch-like material or exported, thousands of homes rebuilt.

A new government ministry has been formed to oversee it all.

Tony and Willie hoping their partnership has only just begun.

“I’m sorry, my brother,” Misuraca said to Odeus. “I’m sorry. It’s OK. We are going to get through this.”