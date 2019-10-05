Florida bar pulls $14,000 off walls to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

A Sarasota business is donating thousands of dollars to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief and they didn’t have to go far to collect donations.

For years, customers have been leaving dollar bills on the walls of Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

The tradition includes leaving a note on the bill.

But once the staff saw the damage left in the nearby Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, they decided to take the money and use it for good.

“People were excited. People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I’ve hung up a dollar bill in the last 3 to 5 years it’s on its way to the Bahamas. It’s really cool,” Kristin Hale said

It took the staff a month to get the bills off the walls.

In the end, they had nearly $14,000 to donate.