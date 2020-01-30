Florida authorities continue searching for missing newborn baby that triggered Amber Alert

CNN (WSVN, WFTS) — Miami police continue the search for week-old baby.

Andrew Caballiero, a week old baby, was taken from his Miami-Dade County home on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police told the Miami-Dade Hearld that his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found inside the house.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the child’s father, Ernesto Caballiero, took the child.

Caballiero’s vehicle was found 300 miles away from Miami, in Blanton, just off interstate-75.

And shorty after, they found his body with a shot-gun wound.

According to Miami law enforcement they searched the area, but the child wasn’t found. Instead found his pacifier inside the van.

Authorities spoke to a witness who say a blonde female may have been sitting in Caballiero’s van.

“We did a search, we had the bloodhounds out there searching. The bloodhounds had nothing, there was no indication that the child was in the area,” said Miami police.

According to the Miami authorities, they’re not confident the child has left Florida.

“The baby still may be in Miami-Dade. The baby may be anywhere in the state.”