Flooding Threatens Chemical Plants

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Flood waters that have inundated central Michigan over the past days could soon cause more problems.

Thousands were evacuated when two dams in Midland County failed Tuesday night after heavy rain pounded the area.

Questions have been raised about both dams. They were rated as high hazards two years ago, which means loss of life is likely if a dam fails.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities, but there are new concerns about a Dow chemical plant along the river bank.

The floodwaters have crested below initial forecasts, but experts predict more rain is possible in the coming days.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XhkHev

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools