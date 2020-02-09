Flooding rescues continue as cleanup begins

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV)– Eastern Oregon residents are still being evacuated due to floods caused by heavy rains.

Oregon officials say, more than 20 people were evacuated on Saturday from flooded areas in Eastern Oregon.

CNN sources reported that Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions. And at the peak of the flood, hundreds of structures were submerged and several people were rescued by helicopter.

Delores Hendricks, an Eastern Oregon resident says their going to make the best of it, “Were going to try and salvage the house if we can.”

Helicopter rescues will continue today in the area according to officials.