OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Officials say they’ve issued a voluntary evacuation for everyone affected by the ice jam flooding.

According to law enforcement, they’re concerned with the people that live along Big Island Road in Southern Dodge County.

Officials say that’s where the water spilled over the river banks.

According to the county sheriff, they’ve already saved two people caught in a cabin surrounded by nearly 5 feet of water.

Medics say the victims are safe and in good condition.