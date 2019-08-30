Live Now
Flight attendants help calm boy with autism

U.S. & World
(CNN Newsource) — A boy with autism wouldn’t sit still on a United Airlines flight, so the crew and passengers stepped in to help.

Four-year-old Braysen usually loves to fly, but he was having a lot of trouble on this particular flight.

His mother says he took off his seat belt before takeoff, saying he wanted to sit on the floor. When his parents tried to get him back in his seat, Braysen began kicking and screaming, preventing the flight from taking off.

During take-off, flight attendants let Braysen sit in his mother’s lap with his father holding him. Then they let him sit on the floor during the flight.

The crew moved Braysen into first class. Though calmer, he continued to display behavioral problems. His mother says the passengers were very welcoming, tolerant, and helpful.

