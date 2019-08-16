Flight attendant dies after contracting measles

NEW YORK (CNN) — Government officials in Israel have confirmed that an Israeli flight attendant has died after contracting measles.

Rotem Amitai died on Tuesday, according to Beilinson Hospital.

She had traveled from New York to Tel Aviv before developing a fever in March.

She slipped into a coma about a week later and was diagnosed with encephalitis or swelling of the brain, which is a complication of measles.

Israel’s ministry of health says it’s not clear if she was infected on a flight in New York or in Israel.

Amitai was vaccinated against measles as a child, but like many people her age, she only got one dose of the vaccine.

The airline she worked for said in a statement that it has taken steps to have its aircrews inoculated.

