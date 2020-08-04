Five-year-old accepted into Mensa, but he’s not the youngest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) — For most 5-year-olds — the best part of their school day is nap time and recess, but not for little Liam Patel.

Liam loves learning, especially math. Perhaps that’s because his IQ is already high enough to grant him entry into an elite organization.

“First I learned from my parents, then I started getting smarter so I could remember by myself,” explained Liam. “That’s how I could do it by myself. I had to first learn from my mom and dad, and then I got used to it.”

He even taught his twin sister, Jenna. They both finished kindergarten at Kissel Hill Elementary School in Lititz, Lancaster County.

Before moving on to first grade, Liam’s parents wanted him to be on the fast track to success. Avi Patel mentioned it’s the things he saw his son was able to do, that he and his wife felt the need to challenge his intelligence.

“He had a very analytical mind, engineering-sort-of mindset,” Avi said. “He was really good at recognizing patterns and obviously being able to do math when he was 3 years old. So, we brought that up to his teacher and she suggested maybe we get him tested for giftedness.”

Liam’s teacher tested him for the Mensa Foundation’s gifted youth program. Mensa is a non-profit organization that sponsors educational activities, scholarships and awards for gifted youth. The organization is open to youth who score 98% or higher on a standardized intelligence test.

Liam’s IQ score was high enough to be accepted into the organization.

“They gave me a note and the note was I could go in the first in math,” stated Liam.

Liam’s parents feel this could help him explore and fulfill his intellectual curiosities.

“We’re obviously very proud,” remarked Avi. “We just want to make sure we provided him with an environment where he is challenged and has a chance to learn and grow.”

Liam added, “Daddy learned how to code when he was 15, but I’m going to try to beat him, right daddy?”

While you might be thinking 5 is exceptionally young to be accepted into Mensa, Liam is actually not the youngest member of the international society. A 3-year-old Malaysian boy is currently the youngest Mensa member. He was admitted earlier this year.