First new Toys R Us opens in U.S.

PARAMUS, NJ (KDKA/CNN) — Toys R Us is back open in the United States.

This is the first brick and mortar store opening since the company declared bankruptcy last year.

But don’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy store you are used to.

The new store is s “Highly experimental small-format retail space,” according to Toys R Us.

The first store is opening Wednesday, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected to open soon in Houston.

Toys R Us operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.