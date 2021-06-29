First Lady Jill Biden poses for cover of Vogue’s August issue

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — In the August issue of Vogue, of which she appears on the cover, First Lady Jill Biden discusses the transition to living in the White House, how that has affected her relationship with President Joe Biden, and balancing teaching community college courses while pursuing East Wing initiatives.

“When I became second lady — and there was so much I wanted to do — I always said, ‘I will never waste this platform. And now I have a bigger platform,” she told Vogue contributor Jonathan Van Meter. “I feel every day, like … What could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing. If anything, I feel like adding more things, but I know it’s not possible, because you want to stay centered, because you want to do things well. And there’s so much to do. There is … so. Much. To. Do.”

The First Lady was photographed for the profile at the White House by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Tonne Goodman in a navy floral dress by Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Throughout the digital version of the article appear other photos from 2017 and 2019 taken by Leibovitz of the First Lady with the President and the Biden grandchildren, who she mentions throughout the article as well.

“We have the best of both worlds,” she told Van Meter about balancing normal life and being in the public eye for 40 years. “We have our home in Delaware; we have grandkids in Delaware. Finnegan and Maisy are at Penn. They say, ‘Nana, we hear you’re coming home; can we come down and have lunch?’ Then they clean out the refrigerator; they take bags full of food home. And then, in D.C., we have grandkids here — Naomi’s here. She just got her first job as a lawyer. So she comes over, and she’ll do movie night with us, or she’ll play tennis with her boyfriend. We have friends in both places. I guess our home base has sort of stretched from Delaware to Washington. It’s just bigger now.”

