First female and openly lesbian bishop ordained

Detriot, Michigan (WDIV)–Episcopal Diocese of Michigan ordains it’ first female and openly lesbian bishop.

The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan ordained and consecrated Dr. Bonnie Perry on Saturday.

Perry is the first elected female and lesbian bishop. According to church officials, they’re known for a legacy of inclusion.

Bishop Bonnie Perry said, “It means the world to me and what I’m going to try to do is honor that responsibility and be the best Bishop that I can possibly be.”

Those responsibilities will include fighting for the environment, against pollution and continuing the push for social justice.

Bishop Perry said she done this work before at All Saints in Chicago for 27 years.