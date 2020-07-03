Fireworks & hand sanitizer: A dangerous combination

(KSHB/NBC News) Playing with or lighting fireworks after using hand sanitizer could lead to injury, according to one health expert.

“If they have hand sanitizer on and then play with fire or they are like lighting the fireworks, I think they could have a high risk of having a burn injury just from just not directly fireworks, but hand sanitizer being very flammable,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar, medical director of the University of Kansas Medical System’s Burnett Burn Center.

The disinfectant is made up of 60% to 70% of alcohol and can be more if made at home. Doctors said it takes at least 30 seconds for it to evaporate, but the alcohol remains on hands.

“It can be a third degree burn because alcohol is potent and flammable,” Bhavsar said.

