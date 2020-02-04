Firefighting Plane Takes On Mystery Drones

(KUSA) The Colorado Department of Public Safety recently used a high-tech airplane to try and solve the mystery of strange drones flying over Northeast Colorado.

They call it a multi-mission aircraft and it’s usually used to help fight fires.

“We’re charged with public safety as one of the missions from our department. That’s how we operate, to support whatever the Department of Public Safety is going to need for a mission,” said Rocco Snart, the Planning Branch Chief for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. “Our biggest mission is supporting initial attack and detection. We can see the heat through there with the infrared. We can see the edge of where the fire line is.”

The plane belongs to the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control, which probably has you wondering why a fire fighting plane is out looking for drones.

The reason is it’s loaded up with infrared cameras so that it can help see through the night sky and detect heat.

The team that works with the plane isn’t allowed to speak specifically about their missions to look for drones, but say there’s always at least two people fixated on what’s outside.

“You never know when you’re going to get a fleeting glimpse of whatever you’re supposed to be finding. Having four eyes looking at the data is a really helpful thing,” said Snart. “A typical mission can run up to five or six hours. We’re authorized to fly search and rescue missions. We can fly nights, we can fly days.”

