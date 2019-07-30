Firefighter with MMA training stops ambulance jacking near D.C.

TACOMA PARK, Maryland (CNN) — A man allegedly trying to steal an ambulance from a Maryland hospital messed with the wrong firefighter.

Medic 701 was nearly carjacked Sunday at Washington Adventist Hospital in Tacoma Park, Maryland.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., medical staff discharged Christopher Broadus, 27, of northeast Washington, D.C.

Broadus, who court records show has an extensive criminal history of drug use, allegedly assaulted a nurse and then hopped into the ambulance, which was parked right outside the emergency room.

From the dispatch call: “One Tom 22 and all other units, please respond to the WAH, 7600 Carroll Avenue, 76-00 Carroll Avenue, in reference to a man with a knife. Someone with a knife is trying to take the ambulance. As of now, I have no further description. Montgomery is updating the call.”

That’s when firefighter Diego Peclat, who is trained in mixed-martial arts, took Broadus to the ground.

Peclat suffered a few minor cuts on his right hand. The Ax and Halligan Bar sleeve tattoo on his left arm, however, was unscathed.

“Here you had an assault, an attempted carjacking,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

Piringer said the average Montgomery County medic unit costs around $350,000

Peclat’s hand on takedown, however, are priceless.

“I like sandwiches, but I don’t like knuckle sandwiches, and it looks that’s probably what this guy got, but, uh, definitely he got a knuckle sandwich, I’m sure,” Piringer said.

Broadus is charged for first-degree assault and attempted armed carjacking.